Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 171,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 52,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $57.09 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

