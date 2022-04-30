Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

IOO opened at $69.83 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

