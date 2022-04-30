Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.