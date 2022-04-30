Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

NTRA stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

