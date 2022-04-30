Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,619 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

