Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,641,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,796,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $26.70 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

