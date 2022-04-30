Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

