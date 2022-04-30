Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,589 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $168.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.92.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

