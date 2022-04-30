Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $329.27 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.30 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.61 and its 200-day moving average is $339.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

