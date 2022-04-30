Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,313 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $39.23 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

