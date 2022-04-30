Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 38,881 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after buying an additional 760,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 383,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 227,770 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.