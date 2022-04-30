Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,890 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 35.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RH by 142.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 447,008 shares of company stock worth $144,196,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $336.12 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

