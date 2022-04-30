Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

LVS opened at $35.43 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.