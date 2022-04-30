Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

