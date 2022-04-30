ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

