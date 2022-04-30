Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $313,000 in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $9.45 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 140,000 shares worth $1,762,400.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

