Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Shares of OKTA opened at $119.31 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $118.88 and a one year high of $276.77. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

