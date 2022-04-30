Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

