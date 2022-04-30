Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $243.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Amgen stock opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

