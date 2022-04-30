Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.25. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

