Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

V opened at $213.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

