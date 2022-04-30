AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ANGO stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.93.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

