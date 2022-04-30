Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

