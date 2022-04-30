Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,724 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.80 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

