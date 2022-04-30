Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 22,841 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AMMO by 22.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMMO by 89.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMMO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of -0.36. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMMO (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.