Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,361 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $9,567,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $8,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 438,611 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $897.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.