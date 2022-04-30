Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 27,012 AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
