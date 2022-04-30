Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

