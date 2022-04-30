Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BTRS were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth about $57,976,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,547,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 857,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.44.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

