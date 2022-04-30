Arizona State Retirement System Invests $106,000 in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Profile

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

