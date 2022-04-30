Arizona State Retirement System Invests $108,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 923.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 706,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 908.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ME opened at 2.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.36. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of 2.86 and a 1-year high of 13.68.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

