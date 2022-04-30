Arizona State Retirement System Invests $116,000 in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

