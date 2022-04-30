Arizona State Retirement System Invests $130,000 in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

