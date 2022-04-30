Arizona State Retirement System Invests $137,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.90 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

