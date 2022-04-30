Arizona State Retirement System Invests $62,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

