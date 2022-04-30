Arizona State Retirement System Invests $67,000 in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in BARK by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the third quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

BARK stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

