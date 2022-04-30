Arizona State Retirement System Invests $92,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Immunovant stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,163 shares of company stock valued at $168,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

