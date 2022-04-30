Arizona State Retirement System Invests $96,000 in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

RKLY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $374.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.22.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

