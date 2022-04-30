Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $9,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $7,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $10,340,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.03 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

