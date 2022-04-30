Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $67,000 Investment in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Markforged Profile (Get Rating)
Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.
