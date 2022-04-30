Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $67,000 Investment in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markforged alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Markforged Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.