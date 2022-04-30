Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $92,000 Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

AVAH stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $539.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Barclays lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

