Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 395,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

