Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,040,000.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

