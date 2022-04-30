Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 702.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.20 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 1.15 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.67.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

