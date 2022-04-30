Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 321,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

