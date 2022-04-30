Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 29,091 Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $110,867.

Shares of SMFR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

