Arizona State Retirement System Takes $118,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

