Arizona State Retirement System Takes $142,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last three months.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

