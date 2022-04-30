Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,161 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $20,564,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Berry by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

