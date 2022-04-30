Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 494.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

